Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $653,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 526,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,036. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $94.14.

