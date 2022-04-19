Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 168,304 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,046. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

