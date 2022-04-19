Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

WBA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 226,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,218. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

