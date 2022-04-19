Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.72. 1,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.00. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

