Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Shares of AVY traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,847. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.64.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

