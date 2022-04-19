Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. 553,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,588,486. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $190.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.