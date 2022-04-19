Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,820.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. Wizz Air has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.