X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Down 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 173,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 225,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 428,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 54,208 shares during the period.

