Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $25.69

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $26.22. Xencor shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 53.0% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $23,587,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xencor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

