XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 1.5%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29.
About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)
Featured Articles
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.