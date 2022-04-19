XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 1.5%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29.

Get XXL Energy alerts:

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XXL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XXL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.