Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the highest is $15.30 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 25,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

