Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

YEXT stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.47. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

