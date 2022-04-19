YFValue (YFV) Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00105614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

