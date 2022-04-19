Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $89,733.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.59 or 0.07404077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.88 or 0.99765729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

