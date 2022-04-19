Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.7% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12. 2,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $902.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Youdao by 240.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.