Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,323. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

