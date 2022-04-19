Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 539,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

