Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.50. Danaher reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.27. 65,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.93. The company has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

