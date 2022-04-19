Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.7% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, hitting $54.25. 4,745,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

