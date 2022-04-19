Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post $1.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,216. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.