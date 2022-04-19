Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 692,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

