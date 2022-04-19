Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 692,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after acquiring an additional 935,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after acquiring an additional 709,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.