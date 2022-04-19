Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

