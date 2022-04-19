Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,448,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 176,599 shares of company stock worth $1,905,663. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 4,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.65. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

