Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $726.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.17 million and the lowest is $691.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

