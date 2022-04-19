Zacks: Analysts Expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 4,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

