Zacks: Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares during the period.

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,110. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 208.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

