Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $983.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $983.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $998.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

AYI stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

