Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.72 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $152.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTBC. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.34. 110,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.93. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

