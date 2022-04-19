Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.32. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

AJX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

