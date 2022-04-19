Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will report $33.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.21 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year sales of $159.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.46 million, with estimates ranging from $195.28 million to $210.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth about $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $18,533,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 459,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

