Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXSL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,197. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

