Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Entergy posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 21,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,252. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entergy (ETR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.