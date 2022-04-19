Zacks: Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post $0.87 EPS

Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth about $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

