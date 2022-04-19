Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,848,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $32,573,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 138,839 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

