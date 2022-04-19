Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. ITT reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15. ITT has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $78,345,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

