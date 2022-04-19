Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) to post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

BNS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.04. 1,272,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

