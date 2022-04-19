Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.09 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $895,000.
About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
