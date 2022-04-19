Zacks Investment Research Lowers Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $2.09 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 197,325 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $895,000.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

