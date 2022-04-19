Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

ELYM opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. Eliem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.