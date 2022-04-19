Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

HHC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

HHC stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

