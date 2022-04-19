Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

ZETA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

