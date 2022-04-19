Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE ZH traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 5,884,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.