Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Up 6.3%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,706,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,530,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.31.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)
