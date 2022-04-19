Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Up 6.3%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,706,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,530,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

