$0.05 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.
BRLT stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
