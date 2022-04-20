-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.