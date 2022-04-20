-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

GALT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

