-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

PPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,812. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

