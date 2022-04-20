-$0.12 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LiveVox.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. 906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,187. LiveVox has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

