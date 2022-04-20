-$0.17 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

