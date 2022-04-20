-$0.25 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.52 on Friday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $458.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.07.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

