-$0.39 EPS Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Fisker posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,632. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

